Matt Baker has paused his Channel 4 show amid concerns for his parents.

Matt Baker has stopped making the TV show

The 47-year-old TV star has hosted 'Travels With Mum and Dad' on Channel 4 since 2022, but Matt is reportedly parking the project due to concerns for his parents.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Matt, Janice and Mike loved filming the show together, but as time went on they needed to adapt the kind of activities they took on and how far they would travel."

Matt - who previously co-hosted 'Blue Peter' and 'The One Show' - took the decision in consultation with his parents.

The insider shared: "After filming the most recent series they all felt the demands were becoming a little too much and Matt’s decided to shelve it.

"The show could return but is likely to look different."

'Travels With Mum and Dad' saw Matt and his parents visit various landmarks - including castles, museums and cathedrals - while towing a caravan.

But Matt previously admitted that they were having to scale-back their ambitions because of his parents' age.

The TV presenter told the Daily Express newspaper: "We used to do these little trips away, where we would go and see how our wool was being processed in the wool mills, and so we just basically supersized that concept of these rural days out.

"And the key with it is they're always close to home because obviously, having a farm you can't go far. And plus, with the dad being like 80, the reality of them planning to go on some sort of adventure was never going to be the case."