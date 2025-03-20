Matt Baker has put 'Travels with Mum and Dad' on hold after having concerns for his parents.

The 47-year-old TV presenter has hosted the Channel 4 show since 2022 but is reportedly taking a break from the series after filming became "a bit much" for his mum and dad.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Matt, Janice and Mike loved filming the show together, but as time went on they needed to adapt the kind of activities they took on and how far they would travel."

The former 'One Show' presenter made the decision to put the show on hold after speaking to his parents after the previous series became a bit much for them.

The insider added: "After filming the most recent series they all felt the demands were becoming a little too much and Matt’s decided to shelve it.

"The show could return but is likely to look different."

'Travels With Mum and Dad' saw Matt and his parents visit various landmarks - including castles, museums and cathedrals - while towing a caravan.

Previously, Matt admitted that they were having to scale back their ambitions because of his parents' age.

The TV presenter told the Daily Express newspaper: "We used to do these little trips away, where we would go and see how our wool was being processed in the wool mills, and so we just basically supersized that concept of these rural days out.

"And the key with it is they're always close to home because obviously, having a farm you can't go far. And plus, with the dad being like 80, the reality of them planning to go on some sort of adventure was never going to be the case."