Matt King has vowed to block fans online if they quote his character’s ‘Peep Show’ lines on his social media feed.

The 55-year-old actor is best known for his role as Super Hans in the Channel 4 sitcom despite appearing in a string of other high-profile projects, and opened up about his disdain for hearing his lines parroted to him in a savage online post.

He shared a selfie on Instagram taken after a 5am walk and joked about having mushroom coffee and when a follower referenced one of his character's quotes, Matt responded: “Hitting me with f****** ‘Peep Show’ quotes will get you blocked my child.”

When asked whether he disliked the references, he replied: “What do you think?”

Elsewhere in the comments, Matt warned his other followers they had “one strike” after quoting additional lines from the series, including Super Hans’ famous “mad for olives” line and a scene in which he accidentally runs to Windsor.

One user quoted his line about “no logo on the foam” and was told to “let it go”.

It comes after he said he would consider a ‘Peep Show’ reunion for nearly £100 million.

Referring to the two stars of the cult comedy, he said: “I reckon Dave, Rob and myself would consider doing it if we got to split £80 million quid.”

Matt made the remark after resharing a meme comparing a possible 'Peep Show' reunion to the recently announced Oasis comeback.

The meme, which featured side-by-side images of the Gallagher brothers and the 'Peep Show' trio, read: “The reunion we got versus the reunion we wanted.”

Matt portrayed Super Hans throughout the ‘Peep Show’ run from 2003 to 2015.

The series, created by Andrew O’Connor, Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, followed flatmates Mark and Jeremy, played by David Mitchell and Robert Webb, using a point-of-view filming technique.

Before landing the role, Matt worked as a chef in Australia, where he met comedian Jimeoin McKeown, who encouraged him to pursue stand-up.

He was discovered by the show's creators at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Although the role was originally written for Danny Dyer, Matt’s performance as Super Hans became a cult favourite.

Since the show ended, Matt has starred in ‘Skins’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Spirited’, ‘Paddington’ and ‘The End of the F****** World’.