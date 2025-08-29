Doctor Who star Matt Smith is sick of people asking him why he didn't bring his TARDIS when is at airports.

From 2010 until 2013, the 42-year-old actor played the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series who could use his TARDIS time machine to travel anywhere in the universe at any point in history.

Matt says people just can't resist making the joke when they see him waiting for a flight and it's now starting to wear a bit thin.

Appearing on the Heart Evening Show on Thursday (28.08.25), host Dev Griffin asked Matt: "Do you have a please stop asking me [question]?"

The former Doctor Who star then quipped: "I get a lot – it's not please stop asking me – but, like, at airports, I always get, ‘Didn't you bring your TARDIS?'

"'No, mate. I didn't. Because if I did, I wouldn't be queuing up, you know, having to get my laptop out while you look at it for no apparent reason and, like, check my shoes for God knows what,’ you know?

"'And if I did bring my TARDIS, then yeah, I certainly wouldn't be queuing up to get through your metal detecting machine.’

"So please stop asking me!”

Despite being on of the most popular actors to play the Time Lord, Matt left Doctor Who in 2013 due to the demands of filming the programme, and he was succeeded by Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "It’s a very intense process to play the Doctor.

"The line-learning is really hard, and you have to live away from home for nine or 10 months a year. I love the show, and it wasn’t an easy choice to come to, but it’s the right time for both of us."

Since leaving Doctor Who, Matt has gone on to appear in several acclaimed TV shows, including Netflix's The Crown and House of the Dragon, and establish himself as a movie star with roles in the recently released crime thriller Caught Stealing, Morbius and Last Night In Solo.

