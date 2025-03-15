Matthew James Morrison is set to leave 'EastEnders'.

The 32-year-old actor plays Felix Baker on the BBC soap, but 'EastEnders' bosses feel "the time was right to say goodbye to Felix".

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It’s never an easy decision for bosses when they have to make the decision for a character to leave.

"Matthew has been great, but bosses felt the time was right to say goodbye to Felix."

The actor's 'EastEnders' exit has also been confirmed by a BBC spokeswoman.

She said: "We can confirm that Matthew will be leaving 'EastEnders' later in the year.

"We wish him all the best for the future."

Matthew played Tara Misu, 'EastEnders' first ever drag queen, on the BBC soap, and the actor previously admitted that it was a privilege "to showcase the creative art of drag" to viewers.

The actor explained in 2022: "I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on 'EastEnders'.

"It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford."

Meanwhile, Matthew previously revealed that he particularly enjoyed shooting his first scene with Steve McFadden.

The soap star admitted to being nervous about filming with the 65-year-old actor, who plays Phil Mitchell.

Matthew told Insider Soap: "When I got the script, I was bricking it because I hadn't really worked with Steve before! But he did this amazing thing where he came to me a few days before we started shooting to discuss the scene.

"I think what he was trying to do was make me feel comfortable, because he knows what it feels like. And shooting it was really, really fun to do!

"It was nerve-racking, but it needn't have been because Steve is such a lovely guy."