Maura Higgins reportedly split from Pete Wicks over "trust" issues.

Maura Higgins has split from Pete Wicks

'Love Island' star Maura and the former ' The Only Way Is Essex' castmember struck up a romance in 2024 but had known each other for around six years before they started dating - however, their relationship recently came to an end with a new report suggesting Maura walked away after a number of arguments over messages on Pete's phone.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Maura was suspicious of Pete and whether he might have been messing her around. There’s been some rows over trust.

"She felt she was proved right when she saw loads of messages with other women on his phone.

"She knew she’d never be able to feel like she could trust him - even if the messages were all innocent, it’s not something she could get past."

The insider added Maura "didn’t want to be constantly worried about what her man was doing" and is now determined to move on.

Last month, Pete praised Maura for being "super intelligent" and "incredible witty", admitting they share the same sense of humour.

Speaking on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast in January, he said: "Maura and I have known each other for a long time now... about six years.

"We have the same sense of humour, she's super intelligent and I think that is sometimes something that people don't realise about Maura.

"She's incredibly witty. We have always been there for each other for the past six years at a distance.

"It's different now. We spend more time together now than we did before. My relationship with her is that I think she's a great person and I would hope that she thinks I'm alright."