Max Bowden still watches 'EastEnders' after leaving the soap last year.

The 30-year-old actor played Ben Mitchell in the BBC soap for five years until his departure in March 2024 and has now admitted that he still keeps up with happenings in Walford.

When asked if he has watched 'Eastenders' since he has left, he told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "I watched it last night, funnily enough. Me and my nan watched it and I spoke to a few of the people - Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Slater, and Steve McFadden, who's Phil Mitchell - last night, too. I told them it has been amazing."

Max has taken to the stage in the new musical 'Midnight Cowboy' - which is based on the 1969 film and 1965 novel of the same name - and has said that he has been on "a journey of self-discovery" since leaving 'EastEnders'.

He added: "It's been a journey of self-discovery. I had such an amazing time with 'EastEnders'. I was there for the best part of five years and so busy during that time. The time away has given me the chance to focus on myself and the things that weren't right in my life, things I wasn't happy with about myself. I've been able to navigate a way around them and learn from them.

"That's what the past year has done. Being on the road and seeing different parts of the country has been therapeutic because I get to be at one with the whole demographic of the UK. It has been liberating."

Previously, Max said that being in 'EastEnders' had made him "fearless".

The actor believes it is one of the "hardest gigs" in TV as he was always reliant on "impulse" during frequent scenes on the show.

He said: "'EastEnders' is one of the hardest gigs, if not the hardest gig, in acting because a lot of the time you have to strip away your technique and rely on impulse.

"I carry quite a lot of 'the method' in my approach to my acting, and it's easy to get a bit lost in the work as a result.

"So it's shaped me in that I no longer approach anything with fear.

"It's a brilliant place to hone your skills, so I'm very grateful for my time there."