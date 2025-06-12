Meet The Rees-Moggs has reportedly been axed after just one season.

Jacob Rees-Mogg's show has been cancelled

The fly-on-the-wall documentary series - which followed former Conservative party MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and his family - won't be returning for another run after Discovery+ decided to scrap the show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Although the critics seemed to lap up the ridiculousness of the show, it didn’t quite get the response from audiences they had hoped for.

“Though it was easy to see how the series could run and run, the feeling among the execs was this should be a one-off capturing of a moment in time, namely the last general election.”

The show aired last December, featuring Jacob and his aristocratic wife Helena, along with their children Mary, Peter, Thomas, Anselm, Alfred and Sixtus.

Jacob previously insisted he didn't "want to be a celebrity", despite signing up for the Kardashian-esque reality show.

In December 2024, he was asked why he agreed to the project, and told the BBC: "You have to be open if you're a public figure and if you're telling people to vote for you, you have to tell them who you are and what you're about.

"And, of course, I thought it would be fun."

However, he insisted his family are "more Addams family than Keeping up with the Kardashians", while noting it was a "sensible risk" to do the programme.

He said: "Reality programmes can be very unfavourable, so there was a risk involved in doing this but Helena and I agreed it was a sensible risk.

"By virtue of being called Rees-Mogg, my children can't escape who they are and this has always had an effect on their life - they've grown up with people telling them 'my parents don't like your daddy' and we decided that this show wouldn't make that any better or worse."

He admitted his children found the prospect "rather exciting", while his kids had been teaching him "modern slang".

He revealed at the time: "My daughter has been trying to teach me all of these words like rizz and wasteman which I now understand is not a dustman but rather a waste of space.

"And I've learnt that sick means good."