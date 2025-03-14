Megan McKenna wasn't prepared for the "brutal" mum-shaming she experienced online after welcoming her first child.

Megan McKenna has stop trolls to stop mum-shaming

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star, 32, became a first-time mother in 2024 when she gave birth to her son Landon with her footballer fiance Oliver Burke and she's now admitted the reaction from other mums on social media was incredibly harsh.

She told the Mail Online: "When I became a mum, I thought we'd all be supportive of one another, but mum shaming is something that I didn't anticipate.

"Don't get me wrong, it hasn't all been bad, the majority of my social media is extremely positive, and there are so many wonderfully kind mums out there, who have really helped me, and who have been so supportive, but when did the mum brigade become so brutal?"

Megan went on to admit being trolled really "knocked" her confidence as a new mum but she now refuses to let nasty comments ruin the joy she gets from her little boy.

She added: "When he smiles, I know I'm doing okay ... That's why the mum shaming was so hard, it really knocked my confidence, but then I look at Landon smiling, and I like to think I'm doing a good job ...

"I refuse to let the trolling affect these magical moments with my baby, it makes me sad, but I won't allow them to ruin the best chapter of my life."

Megan concluded by appealing to trolls to stop shaming parents online, saying: "Mum shaming needs to stop ... The Tik-Tok mum brigade who like to shame other parents, need to be kinder."