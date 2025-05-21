Mel Giedroyc puts her TENA Lady pads in a "David Bowie sponge bag" so they look "cool" in her bathroom.

Mel Giedroyc puts her TENA Lady pads in a 'David Bowie sponge bag'

The 56-year-old actress and comedienne also said putting the urine leakage pads in the bag themed to the legendary musician, who died in 2016, would also make a visitor using her bathroom think that she was "younger" and that Mel was "still on her period".

The former 'Great British Bake Off' co-host revealed to fellow comic Suzi Ruffell, 39, on the latest episode of the 'Where There's a Will, There's a Wake' podcast: "I have slightly disguised them so that anyone coming into my bathroom wouldn't know that they were.

"I've put them in a - it's really sad, Suzi, I can't believe I'm telling you this ... I've put them into a David Bowie sponge bag, took them out of the packaging so they look cool.

"And also, I thought, well, if somebody were to open that and saw the thing inside, they might think, 'God, she's actually younger than I thought. She's still on her period.'

The revelation came after Suzi admitted that she will probably wish she "spent less of my time worrying about what people think of me" when she gets older.

Responding, Mel said: "I'd say, I mean, I'm 56, it's great. You don't give a flying s*** about what anyone thinks of you. Genuinely.

"You've got a long way to go."

And Mel - who fronted the now-axed ITV game show, 'Pictionary' - thinks Suzi will start ignoring what other people think soon.

Suzi said: "Yeah, because now when I look at my 20s, I think, God, I spent so much of that time so anxious, so desperate to find my people or work out what I was doing or get better at comedy and have the things that I thought would make me, you know, feel worthy."

However, the comedienne has said she has learned that you "can't have validation from strangers".

Suzi added: "The thing that I have learned is that it just does sort of, you can't have that validation from strangers, can you?

"You have to sort of find it within yourself.

"That's what it's all about. So, I think, yeah, that'll be the thing. I wish I just trusted my own gut more."