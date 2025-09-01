Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are about to launch a new interactive ITV game show.

Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc

Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery sees viewers at home bag prizes, such as £1 million, dream holidays, cars and once-in-a-lifetime sporting and entertainment experiences, after correctly guessing answers based on polls of the UK public.

The show marks the famous TV presenting duo's first project together since they stepped down as presenters on The Great British Bake Off, when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

Mel, 57, said: “It’s a brand new, incredibly interactive quiz show where not only do the studio contestants play to win amazing prizes, but viewers joining in at home have the chance to win exactly the same prizes, too.

"The interactivity is key. It's not just about shouting at the telly or arguing with your family about the answers. You can actually join in, and you could win."

Sue, 55, almost wishes she could watch Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery at home.

She said: “So you can go from playing in your living room to playing in the studio and scoop the top prize.

“If I wasn’t hosting this, I’d be playing it at home, in my pajamas, cuddling the dog whilst trying to figure out the nation’s favourite pot plant.”

She added: "It's gripping, edge-of-the-seat stuff ... packed with laughter, drama, plus stomach-churning decisions."

Viewers who wish to get involved in Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery can sign up at itv.com/winwin now.

The programme starts on September 6 at 7.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX

Back in July, ITV put out a casting call for "larger-than-life personalities" to appear in the Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery's studio every week for six weeks.

The casting call - of which applications closed on August 4 - read: "We’re casting fun, enthusiastic contestants for Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery – a brand-new, big-money game show coming soon to ITV, hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins!

We’re looking for contestants with larger-than-life personalities who are available to appear in the Win Win studio every week for six weeks.

"Prizes are likely to include dream holidays, cars and once-in-a-lifetime sporting and entertainment experiences.

"The series also builds to an epic finale where one contestant is GUARANTEED TO WIN at least ONE MILLION POUNDS."