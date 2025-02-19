Melanie Sykes has claimed that there is "no protection" for women in the television industry.

Melanie Sykes claimed that there is 'no protection' for women in the TV industry

The 54-year-old star was a familiar face on screen for more than two decades but quit in 2021 and has now insisted that she is in "support" of anyone who has spoken out over allegedly "misogynistic" behaviour.

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, she said: "This industry creates monsters...

"I've been watching what's happening with all these misogynists on telly, and I'm supporting anybody who's experienced anything that's beyond pale.

"There is no protection.

"Some of it is being done behind closed doors, but it's happening on set.

"When channels say, 'It's not our problem because it's with a production company,' it's just appalling."

Mel previously worked with TV chef Gino D'Acampo - who has taken a step back from the broadcaster over several allegations of inappropriate behavior which he has "firmly" denied - on the cookery chat show, 'Let's Do Lunch...With Gino and Mel' from 2011 until 2014, and alleged that he used to believe that he had immediate access to "the powers that be" at ITV.

Melanie said: "I remember once when Gino said to me he can just go up to the powers that be and knock on the door and go in.

"He doesn't need a meeting.

"He was quite pleased with himself that he could do that."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant - who previously alleged that she quit television over an allegedly inappropriate comment from 'MasterChef' host Gregg Wallace - insisted that it was time for a fresh start to combat the issue.

She admitted: "If you're spending all your time cleaning up people's s***, just clean the house, clean out the house and start again, that's all I'm saying."

The 'Gino's Italian Escape' host insisted he would never "do anything I thought would upset or distress anyone".

Gregg stepped away from the BBC following allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour - which he has denied - by over 13 women.