Melvin Odoom “may need to come to terms” with not being at the “forefront” of Carol Vorderman’s mind.

Melvin Odoom has issued an update on the situation with him and crush Carol Vorderman

The 44-year-old radio DJ DM'd the former 'Countdown' star after he arrived home in the UK following his stint on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' last December, during which he revealed his huge crush on her.

But despite the 64-year-old presenter teasing him with a flirty voice message while on the show, he has not heard from her since.

He told Heat magazine: "I think Carol is glorious. Carol's been my crush for years, but I think I have to maybe come to terms with the fact that I'm not at the forefront of her mind.

"The fact that she acknowledged me was more than I could have ever hoped for.

"I never thought I was going to be lucky enough to get a date with her."

Melvin has even been stopped in the supermarket by fans wondering if he and Caro have been in touch yet, and 2024 jungle campmate Fred Sirieix even offered him a table for their first date, if it ever happened.

He added: "Everyone is so invested. I'll go to Tesco, and someone will ask me if I've spoken to Carol yet.

"I think if we were to walk on the red carpet, hand in hand, we'd bring joy to the world.

"Fred Sirieix, from 'First Dates', even offered a table for our first date."

The BBC Radio 1 presenter thinks the time has come for him to get on the dating scene and not wait around for Carol.

He quipped: "I think I should start looking for love because maybe the Carol ship has sailed."

'I'm A Celeb' bosses treated the lineup - including 'Loose Women' panelist Jane Moore and 'Dancing on Ice' judge Oti Mabuse - to a luxury item during the show, and Melvin received a pillow with Carol's face on it.

He then revealed he had fallen head over heels for the star, and the campmates encouraging him to strike up a conversation with her.

After the hilarious moment, former 'Loose Women' anchor Carol sent a voice note message to the ITV2 companion show 'I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked'.

She quipped: "Melvin ... or should I say jungle man, Melvin Vorderman.

"Right, question, have you been spying on me? Because I only last night had little Thai food.

"Jungle man, keep doing what you are doing, you're doing a brilliant job. See you on the other side."