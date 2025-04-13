Evicted 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate Michael Fabricant has claimed ousted co-star Mickey Rourke wanted to leave "on day one".

Michael Fabricant has suggested Mickey Rourke was done with 'Celebrity Big Brother' not long after he arrived

The Hollywood actor left the ITV show's abode on Saturday (13.04.25) following multiple incidents of what show bosses described as “inappropriate language and unacceptable behaviour”.

And now, the 74-year-old former MP, who was evicted on Friday (12.04.25), has claimed Rourke didn't want to stay on the show anyway.

Taking to X, he penned in response to the news of his exit: "He wanted to leave on Day One!"

The 72-year-old BAFTA-winning star of ‘The Wrestler’ exited the ITV1 reality show after being reprimanded for a second time during his stay in the house.

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said in a statement: “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

The decision comes days after Mickey was issued a formal warning by producers for comments directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa, 21, a singer and former Dance Moms star.

The incident that led to his exit occurred on Saturday and involved what was described as “threatening and aggressive” behaviour towards Chris Hughes, 32, best known for appearing on ‘Love Island’.

No physical contact took place.

Earlier in the week, tensions escalated when Mickey made a remark about JoJo’s sexuality, stating he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

JoJo overheard the comment and responded: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”

Chris defended her, telling Mickey: “You can’t do that Mickey.”

The actor continued: “I need a f**,” before gesturing toward JoJo and adding: “I’m not talking to you.”

Viewers quickly took to social media to criticise Mickey’s conduct, with some branding him a “homophobe”.

Speculation about Mickey’s desire to quit the show began on Friday (11.04.25) when, during Michael’s eviction, the actor was seen appearing to shadow his exit.

Michael left the house after receiving the most nominations from his housemates and was met with a mix of cheers and boos from the live audience.

Mickey’s behaviour also drew criticism from fellow contestants throughout the week.

On Friday, ‘EastEnders’ actress Patsy Palmer, 52, was reduced to tears after Mickey mocked her cooking. During a group lunch, he told her: “What do you know, you can’t cook.”

Patsy later became emotional in the diary room.

In a separate exchange, Mickey was also heard warning Ella Rae Wise, 23, from ‘The Only Way is Essex’, that she would be “an old bag” one day.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on ITV1, excluding Saturday nights.