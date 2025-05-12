Michael Sheen has been left "heartbroken" after the death of his father.

Michael Sheen has announced the death of his dad Meyrick

The 56-year-old actor paid tribute to his "beautiful" father Meyrick on the social media platform X on Sunday night (11.05.25) and insisted there will "never be anyone like him" following his passing at the age of 85.

Captioning a portrait of Meyrick that was created by artist Roo Lewis, Michael wrote: "On behalf of my family, it is with heartbreaking sadness that I mark the passing of my beautiful father Meyrick Sheen today.

"We were with him throughout. There will never be anyone like him.

"RIP Meyrick Sheen (1940-2025)."

Michael did not reveal Meyrick's cause of death.

In a separate post on the social media platform, the 'Good Omens' star thanked the staff at Sŵn-y-Môr Care Centre in Port Talbot, as well as Morriston, in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot hospitals - all located in Wales - for their kindness.

Michael said: "Thank you to the amazing staff at Sŵn-y-Môr care home and Morriston and NPT hospitals. Your kindness made all the difference.

"That beautiful portrait is by Roo Lewis. He loved it and so do we."

After receiving several messages of condolence from fans, Michael said in a third post on X: "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages from me and my family."

Meyrick was a British Steel Corporation personnel manager.

And Michael always respected his dad's "commitment" to his work as a Jack Nicholson, 88, lookalike - which spanned over three decades.

In an interview on ITV1's 'This Morning' in 2019, the actor said of Meyrick - who impersonated Jack at events he didn't want to attend: "A very long time ago when I was in drama school, during the late '80s and early '90s, people started coming up to my dad and said, 'You look exactly like Jack Nicholson.' It was around the time the first 'Batman' movies were coming out, the Tim Burton ones where Jack Nicholson played The Joker.

"That eventually led him to get an agent and to work all over the world as a Jack Nicholson lookalike ... My dad used to say, 'Even better than the real thing!' I've always said that what my dad lacks in specificity, makes up for him in commitment, so I think I've taken after him in that respect."

"Once he got invited to Germany to a Jack Nicholson premiere. When he got there they were like, 'Jack is supposed to be here but he's not so you are going to be Jack.' He had to do radio interviews! He's gone all over the world."