Michaela Strachan's body has changed since doing Dancing on Ice

The 'Winterwatch' presenter has ditched her wellies for skates on the ITV show, and she revealed her weight has dropped and her legs have "completely changed shape" since she started working on the ongoing series.

She told Bella magazine: "My body has totally changed. I've lost weight, and my legs have completely changed shape.

"I mean, I'm not complaining! You work everything from the waist down."

The 58-year-old TV legend and her 39-year-old professional skating partner Mark Hanretty impressed judges Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Sunday (09.02.25) night with their routine to Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars'.

They received three nines and an 8.5 from the latter - taking their total to 35.5 out of 40 - and Michaela thinks she is doing well because of having so much energy pumped through her.

She said: "Doing this show has made me feel 10 years younger. I feel alive and full of energy."

Since 2002, Michaela has lived in Hout Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, with her cameraman and director partner Nick Chevallier and the rest of her family.

The star - who has a 19-year-old son called Ollie, as well as three stepchildren, Jade, 37, and 35-year-old twins Tom and Sam - admitted being homesick is not a worry for her as she is "used to it".

Michaela added: "I've done it my whole life. I'm very good at sucking it up because how lucky am I to be doing this?

"I call skating my bubble of joy. 'Dancing on Ice' is so colourful and fun in a world that's full of heartache.

"I see what it's done for my friends and family on two different continents, bringing everyone together to support something. We've all got sad things going on, but skating is something I can get lost in."

And what Michaela wants from her appearance on the show is to be an "inspiration for older women".

She said: "Age does not and should not define you. My son recently left for university, and I could be an empty nester at home, sat feeling sorry for myself.

"Instead, here I am. I'm flying the flag for the older women."

'Dancing on Ice' continues Sunday (16.02.25) at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.