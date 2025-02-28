Michaela Strachan thinks her "older audience" will be the reason she is voted off 'Dancing on Ice'.

The 'Springwatch' presenter has made it through to the semi-final of the ITV1 skating series alongside 'Coronation Street' actor Sam Aston, 31, 'TOWIE' star Dan Edgar, 34, and former footballer Anton Ferdinand, 40, but believes that the limited voting time coupled with the use of QR technology will ultimately cost her her place in the competition.

She told The Sun: "I know that my audience tends to be a bit older – and my mum’s age group would struggle with the barcode you need to scan to vote.

"I was joking that half my audience will still be trying to get their glasses on to look at the flipping website as there’s only six minutes to do it."

However, if Michaela, 58, does manage to win the whole competition, she will be the first woman to do so since Olympian Beth Tweddle in 2013 but doesn't like the pressure that comes with that sort of "expectation" of her.

She said: "I don’t like that expectation because I just want to be the best I can be. I’m proud to say I think I’m achieving that. I’m twice the age of most of these contestants now, so I’m doing well.

Michaela is partnered with professional skater Mark Hanretty and simply wants to make it through to the final because it is his last series.

She said: “The reason I would want to get to the final is for Mark – it’s his 12th and last year. He’s never done the bolero. If I can be the female that gets him to do the bolero, I’m so happy. That’s more my drive than having to be the winner."