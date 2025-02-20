Michelle Collins didn't find it "easy" to film stunts for the 'EastEnders' 40th anniversary week.

The 62-year-old actress returned to her role as Cindy Beale on the BBC One soap opera in 2023 and her alter-ego was hospitalised following an explosion at the Queen Vic amid the big week but admitted that it "wasn't nice" to pull the dramatic scenes off on set.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "It wasn't nice. It was great because we were really in the moment. The air wasn't great...the set looked incredible. It wasn't easy but we needed it to not be easy because of the situation we're in."

Since her character is in hospital, Michelle is one of the few cast members not appearing in Thursday's (20.02.25) live episode but claimed that has only made things "less stressful" for her.

She added: "I was the only one that got up this early because I'm obviously the only one available. But, sadly Cindy's not in it, and in a way, I get it why she can't be in it and it's less stressful for me. But exciting!" E

Earlier in the week, Anita Dobson had returned to her signature role as Angie Watts in the form of a ghost for a special appearance after 37 years away and Michelle revealed that she had no idea that the iconic character would be making a comeback.

She said: "No...oh my, wasn't it just fantastic? I didn't know. It was just brilliant. I watched it with some friends and they were like 'Oh my God, it's Angie!'It was such a great episode. Hopefully everything that everyone wants and they will be glued tonight."