Michelle Collins wants to meet her on-screen daughter on EastEnders

The 63-year-old actress made a shock return as Cindy Beale to the BBC soap opera in 2023 when it was revealed that her alter-ego had not died during childbirth in prison as previously claimed, and instead had been in witness protection , but Michelle is keen for Cindy Williams to return because she has never actually had any scenes with her.

She told The Mirror: "I have never met Cindy Jr so it would be quite nice if she came back. She's probably too busy, but maybe she can fit us in for a week!"

Cindy Jr was born off-screen and was the result of her Cindy's affair with Nick Holland (Dominic Taylor) before she was imprisoned for hiring a hitman to murder her husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

The character was played by a string of child actresses throughout the 2000s before Mimi Keene was cast to play her as a teenager in 2013, and she had the role for two years but left two years later.

In February 2024, Cindy tracked her daughter down to let her know that she was in fact alive, but their off-screen reunion did not last long, and the character was last mentioned two months later when she sent her mother a text message.

The former Coronation Street actress is now taking time away from EastEnders so she can stage a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe, where she plays a woman who thinks she is Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe, and she insisted that the role "isn't anything like" Cindy.

She said: "Well I'm going off in the summer. I'm doing my one woman show at the Edinburgh festival, called Motorhome Marilyn.

"I don't think she's anything like Cindy. It's a play about a woman impersonator lookalike who lives in a trailer and dresses as Marilyn Monroe. But she's 60, it's kind of strange.

"It's about failure, lost dreams, and feeling like life has passed you by. She's an interesting character. I'm really excited to play it. EastEnders have let me have a month off so I'm very excited.

"She's complicated, she's complex, she's chaotic but she's passionate. At least she's not boring. We need imperfect people, we don't wanna see perfect people on TV all the time. She's a bit of a mess."