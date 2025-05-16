Michelle Keegan has bid farewell to 'Brassic'.

Michelle Keegan has filmed her final Brassic scenes

The award-winning Sky series – which sees the former ‘Coronation Street’ star portray single mum Erin Croft – is ending after its upcoming seventh season and now Michelle has shared an emotional post after filming her last scenes explaining how sad she is about the show concluding.

Michelle said on Instagram: "Goodbye Erin…

"So finally the Brassic journey has come to an end (feels so strange saying that) and what an unbelievable 7 years it’s been. I feel so privileged to have been a small part of such a mighty show.

"From the moment I read the 1st script I knew this job was going to be special and it definitely was.

"Thank you to everyone who worked on the show over the years for the laughs, friendship and more importantly the memories… What a magical 7 years we had."

Writer Joe Gilgun, who also plays gang leader Vinnie, the father of Erin’s son Tyler, based the series – which first aired in 2019 - on his own experiences of growing up in Chorley, Lancashire.

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst previously confirmed the devastating news for fans and quipped that "maybe they can finally give us that Bafta".

He said in a statement: "When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn’t have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base.

"It’s been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that Bafta."

Meanwhile, when the news was announced that an eighth season would not be made, Michelle took to social media to insist that the show had not been axed.

The 37-year-old star said on Instagram: "And just for the record... Brassic has not been 'AXED' or 'cancelled'.

"It's come to a natural end after 6 fantastic seasons and we're currently in the middle of making the 7th and final season. Sending love to all the Brassic fans out there."