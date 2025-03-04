Michelle Keegan would consider moving to Australia permanently.

The 37-year-old actress filmed Down Under for her role as Kate Thorne in the BBC drama 'Ten Pound Poms' - about Brits who migrated to Australia after World War II- and admits that she would be tempted to move to sunnier climes with her husband Mark Wright, who previously worked in Los Angeles for the US entertainment programme 'Extra'.

She told the Radio Times magazine: "I would love to live in the sun one day, I’m such a baby in the cold. Mark was out there for two and a half years and I did go over for a few months at a time. I love the way of life."

The former 'Coronation Street' star explained that she and Mark did their best to make the most of their time in Australia during her time working on the show - which returns to screens for its second series on Sunday (09.03.25).

Michelle, who is expecting her first child with the former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star, added: "I soaked up as much as I could; we went to Palm Beach where they film 'Home and Away', Hunter Valley, which is the wine country and to the Sydney Opera House."

It was revealed during the first season that Michelle's alter ego Kate had travelled to Australia to retrieve her son Michael (Alastair Bradman) - who had been shipped across the world to be adopted by a childless Australian couple as she suffered from postnatal depression - and the star revealed that the harrowing experience was a reality for some parents.

The 'Brassic' actress said: "That did actually happen with children in orphanages - even with mothers and fathers who didn't give them up, who were trying to get their life sorted, or going through postnatal depression at the time. The children got taken off them."