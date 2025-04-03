Millie Gibson says Ruby Sunday's "PTSD" will be explored in the new series of 'Doctor Who'.

Millie Gibson will be back in the new series of Doctor Who

The 20-year-old star will return to the role in episode 'Lucky Day' and has explained that the story will address her acclimatisation to life back on Earth following her experiences with Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord.

At a recent Q+A for the show, which returns to screens later this month, Millie said of Ruby: "She's got a bit of PTSD, I'm not gonna lie!

"It's such a cool concept to go back to an old companion and see how they're getting on after that wild ride of being stuffed in a double bass or tackling goblins, or hanging over a rope ladder over London. So it's like, how are things on Earth after all that?"

The former 'Coronation Street' actress continued: "In episode four, there's a brilliant storyline of how Ruby's getting on with her family, and it kind of goes on to the journey of her waiting for the Doctor and still feeling a bit lost. I'm really excited for people to see it, it's such a cool ep."

'Doctor Who' showrunner Russell T Davies also hailed the "stunning" episode.

He said: "We've got an episode coming up with Millie this year, which is the life of Ruby Sunday after she's chosen to leave the Doctor and stay at home.

"And it's an amazing episode, isn't it? It's just absolutely stunning – the PTSD that a companion goes through."

The new series will introduce Varada Sethu as the Doctor's latest companion, Belinda, and the star has welcomed criticism that the iconic BBC sci-fi show is "woke" as the new Tardis team is made up of two people of colour.

She told the Radio Times magazine: "Ncuti was like, 'Look at us. We get to be in the Tardis. We’re going to p*** off so many people'.

"There’s been a couple of Doctor Woke [references] or whatever, but I just think we’re doing the right thing if we’re getting comments like that.

"Woke just means inclusive, progressive, and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of 'Doctor Who' is kindness, love and doing the right thing."