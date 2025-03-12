Milton Jones never planned to become a comedian.

Milton Jones has been a comedian for 30 years

The 60-year-old funnyman thought doing stand-up would act as a "stepping stone" to his dream of becoming an actor - but 30 years on, he's still making people laugh across the globe.

Milton - who played the supervisor in the Sky One series 'The Strangerers' in 2000 - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "My plan was to be an actor, and then by doing stand-up, I can get people to come and see me.

"But, actually, the stand-up took off eventually by itself. I always thought it would be a stepping stone to something else. But 30 years later, I’m still doing it.

"I've done other jobs; I’ve done bits of acting and voiceovers, all sorts of other bits and pieces, but there's something about stand-up that - well, it's just you.

"When it works, it's just about you, and you don't have to share anything."

Milton - who has been touring with his 'HA!MILTON' show - has been telling jokes and his iconic one-liners since the mid-90s.

Despite this, Milton took "years" to realise that stand-up success requires more than just funny material.

Milton explained: "It took me a long time, literally years, to find out.

"It wasn't until I stuck my hair up and had a silly jumper or shirt that it was like a signpost saying, ‘Left field. This isn't straightforward.’"

As a result, Milton doesn't think AI technology is of much value to a stand-up star.

The comedian - who has experimented with AI to see if it can produce funny content - said: "Jokes are all about connections and unlikely connections, and I think you can use it in a sense to subjects, what are the connections between these subjects?

"But certainly, at the moment, it won't give you a joke. It'll just give you some connections, and it's up to you to make the joke ...

"I think at the moment it's more trouble than it's worth.

"It’s interesting, but you end up wasting a lot of time - well, I did anyway.

"I just wanted to see what it was like, but it never resulted in a joke."

Milton Jones is on tour with his show 'Ha!Milton' heading all over the UK. Tickets are available at miltonjones.co.uk