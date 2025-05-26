Miquita Oliver paid her little family members a "pound" for every dog poo they picked up in her garden.

The 41-year-old radio personality, who lives with her 62-year-old mum, TV chef Andi Oliver, has three pooches - Scout, Freddy and Ruby - and as there were so many of their droppings outside that needed picking up, Miquita enlisted help from children Roland and Leo to clear it all.

As she told her singer pal Lily Allen, 40, while wrapping up the latest episode of their 'Miss Me?' podcast, Miquita said: "I got some sunshine to get to. Me and mum have a photoshoot in the garden tomorrow, so I've got to go pick up all the dog s***.

"That's my life, Lily."

The 'Smile' hitmaker then asked Miquita: "How many dog s**** do you reckon there are out there?"

Miquita answered: "I'd say eight to 10 because there are three dogs in this house right now.

"I used Roland and Leo all weekend. I gave them a quid a poo, but now they've gone.

"They made so much money ...

"That's what it's like living back at home!"

As Roland and Leo got into the habit of getting cash for every poo they picked up, they could not wait for Scout, Freddy and Ruby to make more deposits on the grass to get more money.

After Lily made a little "poo for a pound, poo for a pound" jingle, Miquita, who starred in the Channel 4 TV reaction show 'Celebrity Gogglebox' with Andi, said: "Yeah, poo for a pound is quite good. A poo for a pound. They loved it.

"They're like, 'Have they done any more poos?'

"I'm like, 'You're in luck! They have.'"

As the pair found the story so funny, they decided to make the name for their latest podcast episode, 'A Pound A Poo'.

Miquita and Andi had an "intense" relationship growing up, explaining that because Miquita was brought up in a single-parent family, she and Andi have always been part of a "team".

Speaking on ITV1's daytime show, 'Lorraine' in September 2023, she told stand-in host Ranvir Singh, 47: "We've always been a team, it's a single mum family. When it's a mum and a daughter, and it's just the mum bringing the daughter up - or a son - it's an intense way to grow up, so you are already a team.

"We have a kind of strange thing because I became a broadcaster first as a teenager on 'Popworld' when I was 15. My mum was always doing bits of TV, but she only came into this stratospheric part of her career in the last five years. She was always cooking, I don't think we use the word chef. "