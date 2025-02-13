David Mitchell and Robert Webb are to reunite for a new comedy series.

David Mitchell and Robert Webb are to reunite for a new comedy series

The 50-year-old comedian found fame alongside, 52, when they formed the Mithcell and Webb double act in the 1990s and almost decade after 'Peep Show' ended, the duo will be back in a new sketch show for Channel 4.

In a statement, they said: "When Channel 4 asked us to do another sketch show we were startled, bemused and available.

"It’s a perilous time for the industry, and so it’s our hope that relaunching the trickiest genre of comedy is a brilliant piece of counterintuitive commissioning.

"And we’re confident that, unlike Roger Moore with his shoe on the bonnet of a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in 'For Your Eyes Only', we’re not about to give British TV comedy a final lethal nudge into the abyss!"

The former 'That Mitchell and Webb Look' stars will team up with Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Lara Ricote, Stevie Martin and Krystal Evans, and will be produced by the same team behind other TV hits like 'Ludwig' and 'Friday Night Dinner'.

They added: "We’re looking forward to working with our brilliant new cast despite their youth and talent, and would like to encourage viewers to watch the advert break carefully and do their best to buy something.

“It doesn’t have to be a car but, you know, a box of chocolates or an app or something.”

Kiell - who is known for his role in the comedy series 'Ghosts' - also celebrated news of the series and jumped at the chance to work with the pair.

He said: "It feels like getting to sit on the grown-ups table that you’ve been trying to get on for years

"Then you realise the grown-ups are just as funny, silly, and they’ll let you have a sip of Advocaat.

"I’m really excited to be a part of this long-awaited return of comedy royalty.”