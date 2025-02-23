Mollie Pearce broke down in tears as she was voted off 'Dancing on Ice'.

The 23-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on 'The Traitors' - had been taking part in the ITV skating competition alongside professional partner Colin Grafton, but they were eliminated during Sunday (23.02.25) night's semi-final.

Speaking to host Holly Willoughby immediately after being voted off, she said: "I've had the best time and these are happy tears. I've met a friend for life and this has been the experience of a lifetime, I've loved it and I'm happy to have made it this far."

Mollie and Colin had scored 35.5 for their skate to the title track from 'Mamma Mia!' during Muscials Week and had to face 'TOWIE' star Dan Edgar and Vanessa James in the bottom two.

The pair had actually come second in the leaderboard with a score of 37.5 for their skate to the title number from 'Oklahoma!' and after repeating the skate, they were sent through to the final.

But the panel was split on who should be sent home, as both Diversity star Ashley Banjo and Olympian Christopher Dean opted to save Dan and Vanessa.

Meanwhile, Oti Mabuse thought that Mollie and Colin should have made it through to the final, and this meant that head judge Jayne Torvill had the deciding vote.

Elsewhere in the show, 'Coronation Street' star Sam Aston and Molly Lanaghan scored 37.0 for their skate to 'I'd Do Anything' from 'Oliver!' whilst 'Springwatch' presenter Michaela Strachan and Mark Hanretty scored 36.5 after their routine that was set to 'Cabaret' from the Liza Minnelli classic.

Mollie and Colin - 'Mamma Mia!'

But the biggest score of the night went to former footballer Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt, who received a perfect 40 after skating to 'Bring Him Home' from 'Les Miserables' in a first for this year's edition of the series.