Molly-Mae Hague "held on" to her relationship with Tommy Fury after their split because she knows "how amazing" they can be together.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her rekindled romance with Tommy Fury

The reality TV stars - who met on 'Love Island' back in 2019 and are parents to young daughter Bambi - split in 2024 after five years together, but they have rekindled the romance in recent months and Molly-Mae has now admitted the boxer is "one of the best" versions of himself right now.

Speaking in a new episode of her Amazon Prime reality show 'Behind It All', the influencer explained: "How we are right now is the reason that I've sort of held on this whole time to us, because I know just how amazing we can be.

"We're really like heading to a good place at the minute, and the version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen.

"Maybe If this carries on, each day that goes past, the days turn into weeks, the weeks turn into months, and the next thing you know, we've had years go by just being this consistent, amazing couple that I know we can be. That's what I hope for."

The second part of the TV series was released on Friday (09.05.25) and in the new episodes, Molly-Mae opened up about the reconciliation process, saying: "We're gonna start spending like, a couple more nights at his house, a week, and Bambi will take some more of her stuff there and just see how it goes."

The TV star previously admitted Tommy's drinking had played a part in the breakdown of their relationship, and she is seen telling her sister Zoe that the boxer has improved but she worries the same issues could crop up again in the future.

She said: "Yeah, 100 per cent do I think that drink could still be a problem for us? Potentially, yeah, but I think the break-up showed Tommy that I'm serious. He's just really different these days."

Molly-Mae added to the camera: ""I love Tommy so much and I love our family so much that I'm willing to ride the wave, and that's not something that everyone wants to do, but it's something that I'm willing to do because I want my family."