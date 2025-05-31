Molly Rainford and Tyler West for Celebrity Race Across The World

Molly Rainford and Tyler West have signed up for ‘Celebrity Race Across The World’.

The 24-year-old ‘EastEnders’ actress and her 29-year-old TV presenter boyfriend – who fell in love after meeting during BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2022 – have taken on the broadcaster’s travel challenge show together.

A source told The Sun: “Molly and Tyler are a huge coup for the show.

"They’re popular with millions of viewers from their stints on ‘Strictly’, and Molly will bring in loads of ‘EastEnders’ fans too.

"They are a very adventurous pair and have brilliant chemistry, so bosses are confident they will become huge fan favourites.”

Last year, Molly and Tyler moved into their first home together and began sharing their home improvements journey with their followers.

Alongside a clip of the couple inside their new home and in the 'Strictly' ballroom doing a clapping routine, Molly wrote on Instagram: “Well guys, it was only right that we let you into our little home, the next part of our journey starts now @homewithmolty."

At the end of the clip, Tyler quipped: "We've got a lot of cleaning up to do babe."

After previously denying speculation they were dating, the pair posted a TikTok with Tyler seen placing his hand on Molly's leg as they recited lines from 'Friends'.

The audio they used was of Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani telling each other they knew Monica Geller and Chandler Bing were dating in secret.

The clip was captioned: "Did you know? @MollyRainford," with Tyler adding a red love heart and a crying with laughter emoji.