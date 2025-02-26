Molly Smith and Tom Clare have already spent their 'Love Island' winnings.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare starred on the show in 2024

The loved-up couple won the first series of 'Love Island: All Stars' in 2024, and Molly has revealed that they've already spent their prize money.

The blonde beauty told The Sun newspaper: "We’ve got the kitchen done now and we’re going to start doing the gym next month.

"It makes sense to have a gym as we’re so into our fitness, and we’ve had a vision with the home from the start.

"I follow loads of home accounts on Instagram, and I’ll go on and pick and be like ‘yeah I like that,’ and get inspiration that way."

Molly and Tom have spent all of their winnings on their new home.

Despite this, the couple admitted to being surprised by the cost of home improvements.

They said: "We’ve spent the money and it all went to the house.

"We did wait and we saved it, but then obviously we found the house and wanted it. And you don’t realise until you come to do it just how expensive renovation is, and it all adds up."

Meanwhile, Tom previously hailed Molly as "the one", admitting that she's unlike any of his previous girlfriends.

The reality TV star told The Sun newspaper last year: "I've met the one.

"Yeah, she's amazing. There's no other girl I ever wanna be with. She's just levels above anyone and everyone.

"So she's everything I've ever wanted in a girl. We just bounce for each other. We get on. I have no fault.

"I always said to her, there must be something wrong with you. There must be something."