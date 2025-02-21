'Strictly Come Dancing' professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec mutes the show's WhatsApp groups.

Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and his wife, It Takes Two host Janette Manrara

The 35-year-old star is part of around eight or nine messaging groups surrounding the BBC Latin and ballroom show, but he likes to hit the mute button at times because the constant messages are "too much" for him.

After stand-in 'Lorraine' host Christine Lampard joked being in various WhatsApp groups sounded like a "full-time" job, Aljaz said on the show: "Look, 'Strictly' is a quick turnaround job as it is, even more so when you’re involved in about eight or nine different WhatsApp groups.

"I cannot follow. One of my favourite things on that app is actually a mute thing.

"I shouldn’t be saying that on TV!

"It’s just too much for me."

Aljaz returned to 'Strictly' in 2024 after five years away, and he his celebrity partner Tasha Ghouri finished as runners up in last year's 22nd series.

Last October, Aljaz's wife, 'Strictly: It Takes Two' presenter Janette Manrara - who has 18-month-old daughter Lyra with him - admitted she was "so happy" to see her husband return to the programme, because it is "where he belongs".

Speaking on the ‘Monday Mile’ podcast, she told host Aimee Fuller: “I’m so happy he's back, I think the whole country is. He’s back where he belongs. He shines on that dance floor. He loves to teach.

"It was amazing to watch him, and I was there at the live show.

"After he finished his dance with Tasha, I got teary-eyed, I got emotional, it was just so beautiful to see him back doing what he loves."