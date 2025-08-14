Nadiya Bychkova has vowed she'll be "ready to shine and sparkle" on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 35-year-old professional dancer was rushed to hospital after a painful fall in training on Tuesday (12.08.25) which left her in agony, but she is determined to be all set for the upcoming BBC competition.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’ve got some physio today but I will be back on that dance floor soon and I’ll be ready to shine and sparkle in the new series of the biggest show on TV.

"I can’t wait for you to see it. Keep dancing!"

Earlier in her post, she shared a photo of herself smiling but admitted the experience had been tough.

She said: "Well… where do I start? What a 24 hours!

"Thank you so much for all the messages, love and support. I just wanted you to know that I am ok.

"I had a fall in training yesterday and landed on my back. I was really worried for a while and I was so thankful to the Strictly family and medical team who really looked after me.

"The staff at the hospital were so kind and caring.

"I’m smiling in the picture but it was really scary and there were a few tears as I had to lie still for hours but I was given the all-clear after an x-ray and allowed to go home."

A source had told the Daily Mirror newspaper that the fall "looked pretty nasty", and she was "stretchered out" of the rehearsal space.

The insider said: "As a precaution, following a fall during rehearsals, Nadiya was taken to hospital for checks and is receiving full support from medical and welfare teams."

The insider noted that rehearsals are still underway, while Nadiya was discharged later the same day.

The dancer recently revealed she has had her entire body ensured to protect her prized assets, which are vital to her livelihood.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I do have things insured – everything I need for dancing. Dancing puts food on the table, so I need to make sure I am ok.

“I think it comes from when I was competing at the highest level.”