Nadiya Bychkova feared her career was over after a fall during Strictly Come Dancing training.

Nadiya Bychkova suffered a bad fall last month

The 35-year-old professional dancer was rushed to hospital last month after falling heavily on her back and she was "incredibly worried" in the immediate aftermath because she lost feeling in one of her limbs.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “It was a really scary moment. I was up on a chair and table in heels rehearsing for a group dance and the next thing I knew, I was on my back in pain and not really sure what was going on.

"There are so many things that go through your head. I was incredibly worried because I couldn’t feel my left leg and I was unable to move.

“I was strapped to a trolley for hours and told not to move while we waited for a scan.

"My head was held with straps and I could only look directly up. That’s when you worry because you have no idea how bad it is. I was thinking it might be the end of my series or even my dancing career. I had time to think about everything and there were a lot of tears.”

Nadiya recalled the relief she felt when she was told she would be OK and she's already back dancing again.

She said: “The staff at the hospital were brilliant and when I was told there was no permanent damage it was the biggest relief of my life.

“I was a bit battered and bruised but nothing a few trips to the physio couldn’t solve... within a week I was back on the dancefloor.”

The dancer praised the crew on the show for the care she received while waiting for an ambulance.

She said: “The Strictly crew were absolutely amazing. The medical team looked after me and kept me stable and warm while we waited for the ambulance.”

Fellow professional Carlos Gu tried to keep Nadiya's spirits lifted through the pain.

She laughed: “Carlos has a song for every occasion but I’m not sure his decision to sing me Killing Me Softly was helping…it was hilarious.

“I couldn’t laugh because of the pain so I cried but it was beautiful.

“He changed to I Will Survive and that was a much more positive message and kept me going.

“I’m OK. Feeling better than ever. Fighting fit and ready for an amazing series.”