Natalie Anderson has made her debut on ‘Coronation Street’ as Danielle Silverton.

The 42-year-old actress was confirmed as the ITV soap’s latest cast addition on Monday (07.04.25), ahead of her appearing as the unsuspecting wife of Theo Silverton in a storyline that left both viewers and character Todd Grimshaw reeling.

She told ITV in a chat about the role: “Danielle is such a brilliant character! I’m so thrilled to be playing her.

“She’s a deeply layered woman and it’s been wonderful to explore some of those layers as I’ve gone on this journey with her.”

The episode featuring Natalie marked a dramatic twist in Todd’s romantic journey with new love interest Theo.

Played by Gareth Pierce, 39, Todd has been growing close to Theo, portrayed by James Cartwright, 47, in recent episodes.

But suspicions mounted as Theo’s behaviour became increasingly erratic — only for the truth to be revealed when he arrived at the undertakers with his wife by his side.

According to a statement from the ITV press office, Theo and Danielle were there to arrange the funeral of Danielle’s mother.

It was then Theo confessed to Todd he had been married for 19 years, while also admitting he had known he was gay for most of his life.

The revelation left Todd stunned and questioning whether the relationship has a future.

Things thickened as it emerged Danielle appeared completely unaware of her husband’s double life.

ITV said as the couple navigate the emotional fallout, viewers will be left wondering whether Theo can continue to keep his sexuality hidden — or if Todd will expose the truth.

Natalie is best known for her roles in ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘The Royal’, and more recently appeared in the Netflix thriller ‘Fool Me Once’.

She added about joining ‘Coronation Street’: “I’m delighted and honoured to be stepping on to the cobbles.

“‘Coronation Street’ is an institution and especially if you’re a northerner like me, it’s part of the fabric of our upbringing.

“I’m not going to lie, I did have a little tear when I started as I felt an immense sense of pride walking around the sets where so many incredible actors and characters have gone before.

“It’s also lovely to be working with ITV who I’ve spent so many years with throughout my career, it’s been wonderful to see so many familiar faces. I’m having the loveliest time.”