Natalie Ann Jamieson's 'Emmerdale' character was killed off after she asked show bosses for some "challenging" storylines.

On Thursday night's (20.02.25) episode, Amy Wyatt died in hospital after she had plunged into icy water following a limo crash last week, and Natalie admitted she didn't know her character was going to die when producers first told her about the plot.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine, she said: "I had been asking for meetings about what was coming up for Amy and saying that I'd really like some challenging, new stuff.

"They knew they had this coming up and they didn't have anything planned for Amy - and that was the direction that I wanted to go in.

"It worked out that this was going to be Amy's exit and I didn't know it was going to be death at first."

Natalie wasn't sure whether to be pleased she had been given a huge exit plot, or disappointed that her character wouldn't be returning to the Dales.

She added: "When they told me, I was like, 'Oh!' It's really hard to know whether you would prefer for your character to die if you're going, or to go in the back of a taxi."

After her exit played out on screen on Thursday night (20.02.25), Natalie took to Instagram to thank 'Emmerdale' "for everything".

She wrote: "Goodbye Amy [heart-broken emoji]

I have had the best six years of my life playing this gobby Geordie with a heart of gold!

What a way to go - so so proud of the cast and crew who achieved all this in these last few eps!

I’ve got so many amazing things to say about @emmerdale but for tonight just thank you for everything! And thank you to everyone of you who came on the journey with me, and all your beautiful messages you have sent to me!

Lots and lots of love (sic)"

Amy became the third victim of the limo crash after Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) passed away.