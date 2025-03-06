Natalie Cassidy didn't cry when she wrapped filming on her final scenes in 'EastEnders'.

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy didn't cry after filming final scenes as Sonia

The 41-year-old actress, who has played Sonia Fowler on-and-off on the BBC soap for almost 32 years announced her exit from the show earlier this year and after wrapping filming on her final scenes, she admitted she "didn't shed a tear".

Speaking about her final filming session with Joanna Page on the 'Off The Telly' podcast, she said: "I went to the nail shop this morning to get new nails and I got my hair done, because yesterday I left 'EastEnders'.

"I feel really good, I feel really excited. It was a brilliant day at work. I haven’t shed a tear, which is strange. I don’t know when that’s coming.

"But I’ve had the most beautiful presents and cards from everybody. We had a soiree last night which was absolutely lovely. I did my scenes that were really lovely. And it’s just brilliant. I feel really excited now for the next chapter."

Details of Sonia's exit from the show haven't yet been revealed but Natalie's character recently was a central focus of the 40th anniversary episodes where she gave birth on the live episode to a baby girl - moments after watching her on-screen partner Reiss Colwell die - and she will soon attend the funeral of her ex-husband Martin Fowler who died on the live episode.

Previously, Natalie revealed that she quit 'EastEnders' because it is "time to be brave".

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I'm 42 this year. I just feel like it's time to be brave. You don't want to get to 70 and think, 'I never tried that.'

"I've loved the programme with all my heart. I started at 10, it's in my bones, it's in my heart."

Natalie made the decision to leave after talks with soap boss Chris Clenshaw during the summer.

She said: "I'd been thinking about it for a little while. I had a wonderful chat with Chris back in the summer. It's just exciting."