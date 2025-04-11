Natalie Cassidy was moved to tears when told she would be delivering the closing monologue in the 40th anniversary episode of 'EastEnders'.

Natalie Cassidy got to deliver an emotional monologue in the 40th anniversary episode of EastEnders

The 41-year-old actress was tasked with giving a poignant speech after her alter ego Sonia Fowler gave birth in the wreckage of an exploded Queen Vic in the BBC soap's live episode in February and couldn't contain her emotion at being handed such an important responsibility.

Natalie told RadioTimes.com: "The live episode went like clockwork. I had the final voice-over at the end, which I felt very honoured about. I cried when our producer Chris Clenshaw told me, I felt like that was something Dot would've done if June Brown was still with us.

"Sonia had just had her baby, which I handed to her real mum on the Vic interior set in the studio, then I got up, ran over to the ambulance, was handed a fake baby and got ready to do my monologue over the montage."

Natalie detailed how she had suggested having a monitor playing scenes from Albert Square around her to ensure that her delivery of the speech was correct.

The star – who is preparing to bow out as Sonia after playing the character on and off for 32 years – said: "I asked to have a monitor with the scenes playing in front of me while I did it, the same as what the director was watching being broadcast. I wanted to be able to overlay the words to the images with the correct tone and timing.

"It was quite a technical thing to do, and could've been distracting and almost taken me out of the scene in a way.

"I could've done it without the monitor but I asked our brilliant director, Lance Kneeshaw, if I could try it and he trusted me. Having the monitor really helped me visualise and hit each moment properly."

Natalie felt it was special that she got to share a "tiny" goodbye scene with co-star Steve McFadden as she praised him for his excellent performance during Phil Mitchell's mental health storyline.

She said: "He is incredible. I petitioned on Instagram that he should get a BAFTA. Steve is a friend and I've learnt a lot from him over the years, his work ethic is unbelievable.

"Believe it or not, the most emotional scene from my last week is a very short one between Sonia and Phil. I love how they nod to their shared history. Because Sonia was in love with his late godson Jamie, there's always a link between them.

"I was in tears when I read the lines. It was such a simple, tiny scene but it meant a lot. I'm glad I got to have that goodbye with Steve."