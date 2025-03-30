Natalie Cassidy is too busy to get married, despite being engaged for a decade.

Natalie Cassidy reveals why she hasn't tied the knot after 10 year engagement

The 41-year-old former 'EastEnders' actress and BBC cameraman Marc Marc Humphreys got engaged in October 2015 but Natalie admitted they have no plans to wed, because they can't take time out of their careers.

She told The Mirror: "That would be nice wouldn’t it? It’s a bit of a nightmare. We’re always busy and we always say yes to things, but it’d be nice to think about it."

While Natalie won't turn down work opportunities for her personal life, she admitted that things have gotten easier since she quit 'EastEnders' this year.

"It’s important. If you’re getting good opportunities you can’t turn them down, but I feel like you can just balance the diary a little bit more because 'EastEnders' is such a huge machine you have to plan around. I’ve only been gone a few weeks so it feels a bit like I’m still on holiday but it’s just really nice. It’s going to be a good change.”

And, while Natalie's alter-ego Sonia Fowler is still on screen, Natalie has already filmed her final scenes and enjoyed a leaving party with the cast and crew.

She said: "I had a really nice leaving do. Everybody was there, all the crew, costume, make-up and friends that I’ve known for a very long time. We had a really nice evening and they gave me a lovely little necklace with a trumpet on.

"I took the plaque off my dressing room door. It’s emotional because you miss the people but it’s time to have a change. I’m very glad I’ve made that decision and that they’ve left the door open for me.”