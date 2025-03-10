Natalie Cassidy will be furious if 'EastEnders' bosses ever decide to recast Sonia Fowler.

The 41-year-old actress has played Sonia Fowler on the BBC soap opera since 1993 and even though she will be leaving the show in the coming weeks, she has joked that she will take a "sledgehammer" to the studios if someone else is ever hired for the role.

She is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "If they recast Sonia, I’m going to Borehamwood [where the show is shot] with a sledgehammer.

“I feel very protective about Sonia."

Natalie is the only actress to have ever played Sonia, but numerous characters have been recast several times over the course of the programme's 40-year history.

Most notably, six actors have assumed the role of Ben Mitchell since the character debuted in 1996, and was most recently played by Max Bowden.

Daniella Westbrook originated the role of Sam Mitchell in 1990 but was replaced by Kim Medcalf in 2002 and even though she returned to the part in 2009, Kim took over once again in 2022 for a couple of years.

Meanwhile, former 'Masked Singer' Natalie contestant is also aware that her alter-ego "could easily" be killed off once she has left Albert Square but is hopeful that she could make a brief appearance for the serial's 50th anniversary in 2035.

She said: “She could die off-screen, though. We could be watching it one night and you know the old phone call: Cathy runs in saying, ‘Ian, I’ve just had a message, Sonia’s dead’.

"That could easily happen.

“But I do hope, like for the 50th anniversary, that I could pop back.”

Natalie - who initially appeared from 1993 until 2007, then again from 2010 until 2011 before making a comeback in 2014 - announced her decision to step down from the role in January.

She said: "I feel extremely sad to be writing this, but also very excited.

"After another 11 solid years back on The Square, I have decided it’s time to move on to pastures new. 'EastEnders' is in my bones so I will never forget where I started my career and I will continue to love the show.

Thank you to Chris Clenshaw for the opportunity to be such a big part of the 40th anniversary – it’s an honour. See ya, Sonia, going but never forgotten."