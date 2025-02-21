'Neighbours' has been cancelled for a second time after Amazon withdrew.

Neighbours star Ian Smith

The studio had given the Australian soap a lifeline in late 2022, just a few months after the final episode had aired when the show was axed by Channel 5.

However, the series is to be rested again, with the final episode airing in December.

A post on the official 'Neighbours' Instagram account read: "We are sad to announce that Neighbours will be resting from December 2025.

"New episodes from the 40th anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Ten four times a week until the end of the year, with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love."

However, that may not be it for the soap forever, as Jason Herbison, Neighbours' Executive Producer, is hopeful there will be "more stories" of the Ramsay Street residents to "tell in the future".

He said in a statement: "Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024.

"As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally. We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future."

The soap is due to celebrate its 40th anniversary next month, after the show's first-ever episode aired on March 18, 1985.

Amazon MGM Studios said it was "proud" to have played "a small part" in Neighbours' 40-year history.

A spokesperson said: "Forty years is an incredible milestone and we are proud that Amazon MGM Studios was able to have a small part of bringing further episodes to Freevee and Prime Video customers over the last two years, spanning over 400 episodes."

Before Amazon saved the soap in 2022, several big-name stars-turned-Hollywood-A-listers returned for the final episode in August that year.

Guy Pearce and Kylie Minogue made Ramsay Street returns, and Margot Robbie also appeared via video link.