Alan Carr and Amanda Holden are reportedly making a new show for Netflix

The two stars - who are travelling to Corfu for their next BBC home renovation show 'Amanda and Alan's Greek Job' - have secured a series with the streaming giant focused on an unknown subject "close to their hearts".

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The BBC One shows were hugely popular.

"Viewers love the spark between the two pals, which Netflix is keen to tap into as it expands its entertainment offering.

“The exact nature of the new show is under wraps. It is a departure from Alan and Amanda's renovation programme but still focuses on something close to their hearts.”

While the Netflix show is yet to be officially announced, the duo recently announced the BBC follow-up to 'Amanda and Alan's Italian Job' and 'Amanda and Alan's Spanish Job'.

The duo posted a video on Instagram to announce the news and Amanda quizzed Alan on questions about Greece to help unveil the destination.

In the video, the 54-year-old star said to Alan: "You are going to die of joy - we’re going to have such a great summer!"

Amanda added in a statement: "I couldn’t be happier to announce that Alan and I are going to be doing a fourth series of Amanda and Alan. If I said our big fat Greek renovation, I’m sure that will give you a clue! We’re so excited to be spending another summer together bashing down walls in one of our favourite places ever. Over 18 million of you tuned in - so thank you so much for all the love and support."

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge and the comedian also shared that the destination holds a special place in their hearts as they have previously holidayed in Corfu together.

Alan, 48, said: "Greece is always my ‘Go To’ place for holiday fun, so it will be strange for me to be packing a hard hat, drill and paint roller in my suitcase instead of my usual suntan lotion and budgie smugglers.

"After the success of Sicily, Tuscany and Andalusia, I think Greece is the perfect next step for some Alamanda magic, with its rich history and culture and let’s not forget the delicious food and drink.

"It feels like its already gearing up to be an unforgettable summer."