New tour for Paddy McGuinness?

Paddy McGuinness is set for a new tour after the huge success of his latest one.

Tour promoters are keen to get the former ‘Top Gear’ presenter on the road again but Paddy, 51, is determined to make the schedule work around his schedule with his children.

A source told The Sun: "It’s no secret that Paddy’s comedy tour, over the past year, has been a huge success.

"Obviously the tour promoter did very well out of it so everyone their side is very keen for Paddy to replicate that again perhaps as soon as possible.”

Paddy is said to be eager to tour again but wants to make sure it works for his children, following his split from Christine McGuinness in 2022 after 11 years of marriage.

The insider said: “Paddy had a blast writing and performing the show although whatever tour comes in the future, as with the last one, it needs to work around his schedule with his kids which is why he drove straight home after a lot of the gigs.

"Everyone is hoping he’ll sign up again and rival tour promoters are banging down his door to try and get involved.

"He’s got a few offers on the table so hopefully a case of finding the time in his schedule to make it work around his home and work life."

Paddy and Christine have three children Leo, eight, Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

Christine and the three children have all been diagnosed with autism and she has previously spoken about how important it is for her and Paddy to be there for the children.

She told The Times newspaper: “We have a unique family, with four of us being autistic and one not. For me, I care more about how my life feels than how it looks to others.

“I don’t know how I would have felt if I hadn’t been diagnosed [with autism]. But now I understand myself and my children, I am quite strong in doing what I believe is right, rather than what society says you should do.

“Right now I’m focusing on the children. I’m focusing on work and I’m quite happy to put my love life on hold to be a mum.”