Nick Grimshaw and his fiance Mesh Henry have not made any wedding plans - despite being engaged for three years.

The BBC Radio 6 Music presenter and his 28-year-old dancer and model lover got engaged in 2022 and live together with Nick's two dogs - rescue crossbreeds Pig and Stinky - but the smitten couple have "not even thought about" officially tying the knot.

Nick told Heat magazine: "Literally none. It's bad...

"Mesh and I live together, but we see each other in passing.

"One of us is leaving, and the other one's coming in.

"We see each other at the weekend.

"But we've not even thought about wedding planning, truly."

The 40-year-old star admits delaying their big day is not a problem because he does not think it is going to change anything about their relationship.

He added: "I don't think being married is going to feel any different, is it?

"It's trying to find the time to talk about it."

Nick - who has appeared on Channel 4's 'Celebrity Gogglebox' with his niece Liv - had no idea that Mesh was going to get down on one knee on a sunny holiday in 2022 after being boyfriends for four years.

The broadcaster - who revealed the gold sparkly ring from his beau in a series of passport booth photos - said: "Mesh said he'd tried a few times, and I had said things you don't want to hear if you're about to propose

"He was going to film it, but about three days before he was going to be doing it, I saw that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had posted their proposal video and went, 'Why would you film your engagement and post it online? I don't understand - I wouldn't want to watch myself back having a real-life moment, that's really weird'.

"And Mesh was like, 'Oh, I think it's nice because you can remember it'.

"And I was like, 'You're not going to forget it, are you? How many times are you going to get proposed to?'

"Then he said, 'Yeah, but it's nice to watch it back'.

"I was like, 'You're not going to watch yourself back'."