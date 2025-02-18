Nigel Havers would rather 'slit his throat' than go back into I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

Nigel Havers got would "rather slit his throat" than return 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 73-year-old actor appeared on the ITV1 jungle survival show in 2010 but admitted he would never return because he was "so bored" when he was in there and joked that his wife would "kill" him if he ever went back onto reality television.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "I would rather slit my throat than go back. Some people really love it, [Christopher] Biggins, who won it, he absolutely loved it. It's horses for courses.

"I just got so bored because I couldn't read anything. I have to read and look at things but I'd just sit and talking about nothing.

"Actually, my wife would kill be if I ever do anything like that ever again!"

But the former 'Coroantion Street' star has had a varied career on stage and screen for more than 50 years, and admitted that is because he is a "letter box actor" and won't turn down any sort of creative opportunity.

He said: "I am a letterbox actor, which means anything that comes through the letterbox, I will say yes to. I learned this from Michael Caine, who is a great mate.

"He said 'Keep working, because that's how you learn...' You have to keep doing it over and over again, when you start saying that you start saying you're too grand to do something or you go 'I don't want to do this, I don't want to do that', you're never going to learn.

"So I just do anything!"

Nigel - who is married to Georgiana Bronfman - will soon be seen in the ITV drama that focuses on Ruth Ellis- who was the last woman to be hanged in Britain - and he plays his real-life grandfather exactly 60 years on from when he served as the judge on the case.

"I play my grandfather, which is amazing. He was a judge. When we filmed it, the atmosphere in the court that we shot in was electric. The oxygen was sucked out of the room, it was incredible."

"She snapped and blew him away and my grandfather spent a lot of time trying to make her say that she was provoked. He did not want to hang her, he wrote to the Home Secretary and said that she should not be hanged.

"He refused. And that's what happened. It's a hell of a drama an di think it's so beautifully done."