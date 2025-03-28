Nigella Lawson doesn't think she is "sexy" at all.

The 65-year-old chef became familiar to millions of television viewers through her Channel 4 culinary series 'Nigella Bites' in the late 1990s and her eponymous chat show but admitted that away from the cameras, she doesn't wear makeup "at all" and can be "incredibly lazy" in her personal life.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the 'Salon Confidential' podcast, she said: "I don’t get the whole sexy thing.

“Often I am not wearing makeup at all.

“If I’ve done my own hair, I don’t brush it, I mess it up. Instead of brushing it, I tip my head upside down. I do try to do it sometimes, but I’m incredibly lazy. "

The 'My Kitchen Rules' always gets a shock when she is recognised by fans when she is out and about and admitted that she is "almost offended" when she is spotted by a member of the public when she is not dressed as glamorously as she is on television.

She added: "If people recognise me, I’m astonished. I was on the Tube the other day and someone said, ‘Is it you?’

“I said, ‘God, I am looking such a fright. I’m almost offended to be recognised’. I am very clumsy. I mean, look at the amount of burns!"

Meanwhile, Nigella was then asked about her pet hates when it comes to table manners and admitted that while she is "not super hygienic", she still cannot stand certain things.

She said: "When people use their food plates for stubbing a cigarette out, the thought of that makes me feel ill.

"That’s the thing I can’t bear. I think of it as a cross-contamination thing.

"I’m not super hygienic, I can tell you.

"“But I cannot bear it if people use the same knife for the ­butter and then put it into some marmalade.

“Or they spread the toast with the butter, and then they put the knife back into the butter so crumbs get into the butter.

“In restaurants now, they often do those sharing plates.

“But they don’t give you a spoon and fork for serving.

“There seems to be a disinclination to give people serving utensils.