Nikki Sanderson has teased that her exit scenes from 'Hollyoaks' are dramatic.

Nikki Sanderson will soon be leaving Hollyoaks

The 40-year-old star has played the role of Maxine Minniver on the Channel 4 soap since 2012, but is leaving the show to explore other opportunities and has given an insight into her departure.

Speaking to Digital Spy ahead of her exit, she said: "Whenever you leave a soap the only way to go is dramatically.

"With Maxine’s exit, it is a very dramatic last few episodes before she exits, however that may be. Everyone wants to leave on a high, a dramatic note."

Nikki's final scenes are set to air in May and viewers will see in episodes next week that Maxine will expose her ex Dodger Savage's (Danny Mac) identity as an undercover officer to Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) as he is intent on bringing down a criminal operation that is led by corrupt copper DI Banks (Drew Cain).

She added: "In her mind she’s weighing up the pros and cons, risks vs benefit shall we say! Maxine massively thinks by doing this it will be beneficial.

"She’d never do anything to hurt the people she loves ever, she truly cares about people and wants to look after and protect those around her. Going to the police comes from a genuine place of thinking this is going to help."

Previously, Nikki admitted that she was advised to ditch her dreams of acting and go into forensics when she was at school.

The former 'Coronation Street' star told Inside Soap magazine in 2021: "When I went to the careers office at school, my two options were an actress, or something in the forensics field, as I was really interested in that.

"I loved studying the human body."

Sanderson even revealed that she still has the pamphlets that were given to her by the careers officer who didn't think acting was a viable option.

She added: "And the careers officer said to me, 'Maybe you should stick to the forensics thing, because I can't see the acting working out for you!'

"I still have the pamphlets she gave me."