Nish Kumar is "gutted" to have been forced to cancel two of his stand-up shows due to “the extreme weather conditions”.

Nish Kumar

The 39-year-old comedian is out on tour with 'Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe', but the two evening performances - 9pm and 7pm - of his show on May 1 have been cancelled, and the "7pm" performance has been rescheduled to Friday night (02.05.25) because "the council has shut down its venues in [the] town".

He said in a post shared on Instagram: "I'm sad to announce that due to the extreme weather conditions in the area, the council has shut down its venues in [the] town."

The 'Hold the Front Page' star added he was "really looking forward to the shows" - which were set to take place at the Hannah Playhouse in Wellington, New Zealand.

However, Nish delighted fans with a positive update just minutes later.

His new Instagram announcement said: "Okay - so we've managed to move the 7pm show into the 10.30pm slot tomorrow!

"All tickets will remain valid - if you can't make it, you will get a refund.

"[I'm] gutted that tonight's 9pm show is cancelled. [It's] worth keeping an eye on the Hannah Playhouse website in case there are any tickets at 10.30[pm] though!"

The comic apologised to his fans in New Zealand for the "confusion".

He added: "Sorry for the confusion. The weather is crazy here, and I totally get the council's decision to shut everything tonight."

New Zealand has been battered with almighty winds, heavy rain and snow and high waves - which has resulted in a big part of the country being under a red severe weather warning.

Forecaster Metservice said there are "destructive" gales of up to 93mph in the country's capital, Wellington - which has been referred to as New Zealand's windiest city as it can typically experience 39mph - and it is the first time Wellington has been under the most dangerous alert level.

It added that residents have been advised to stay inside their homes - of which around 1,000 properties had no power on Thursday afternoon (01.05.25) - and keep away from doors and windows as there is a "threat to life" due to falling trees and flying objects.

Reacting to the strong weather conditions, Nish concluded his updated announcement by saying: "The god of wind is racist.

"That is my only conclusion.

"Nish x."