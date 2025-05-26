Clive Myrie thinks he will do more "entertainment" shows than news because he is "an old bloke".

The 60-year-old newsreader has been a BBC News journalist for almost four decades, and he still gets a thrill and a buzz in working in a busy newsroom to bring millions of viewers up-to-speed with the day's events.

But after scooping up a BAFTA Television Award in May for his 'Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure' travelogue series, which saw Clive reconnect with his family and explore his heritage, he is keen to delve deeper into light-hearted entertainment.

The 'Mastermind' quiz show host told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "I'm going to continue doing news. I've still got a passion for it.

"But, it may well be that I end up doing more in the entertainment line now because I'm an old bloke. My knees and back are going!"

Clive, who joined the BBC as a trainee local radio reporter on the Corporation's graduate journalism programme in 1987, puts his ability to do hard-hitting news and relaxing entertainment series down to his star sign - a "mix between Virgo and Leo".

He explained: "I'm a mix between Virgo and Leo, so I am quite shy and retiring. But I am also very loud. I'm a bit f***** up, I have to say!

"I can be solid and together when it comes to doing the news. Then, I can break out when it comes to anything else.

"I am able to do both news and entertainment shows. It makes my job the best in the world. I get to show both sides of my personality. Long may that continue."

Clive admitted it was "wonderful" to ditch a suit and smart shoes for "jeans" and "battered trainers" as he jetted off to the Caribbean for his BAFTA Television Award-winning documentary series, 'Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure'.

He said: "It's so good and refreshing to be able to do travel shows.

"To take some time off from news and put on some jeans and my battered trainers and trundle off around the world was wonderful."

Hoping his gong will encourage the BBC to make more of the travelogue programmes beyond his upcoming series in Africa, which will see the esteemed news reporter visit Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa, Clive said: "To get this kind of recognition is wonderful.

"Maybe the BAFTA win will convince the BBC that we should make more beyond the next series."