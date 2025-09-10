Olivia Attwood would not recommend forgiving cheating to everyone.

The 34-year-old TV personality tied the knot with 31-year-old Gillingham F.C. attacking midfielder Bradley Dack at the swanky five-star Bvlgari Hotel in Knightsbridge, London, in 2023 - but their relationship suffered infidelity in its early days.

Despite the Love Island star - who is fronting the second series of her hit ITV2 Bad Boyfriends show, in which she hopes to make men better partners - said her and Bradley's marriage had a "rocky start", but Olivia said he was an "exception" for her.

Appearing on Lorraine Kelly's eponymous ITV morning magazine show on Wednesday (10.09.25), she explained: "Look, Brad and I had a rocky start.

"There's no such thing as perfect, our relationship has ups and downs, for sure it's a collaborative thing, it's a work in progress.

"It's not something I would recommend to everyone to forgive [cheating] and move on.

"It worked for us, I'd never gone back to an ex before, I never thought I would, but Brad was the exception!

"In some cases, it can work. The maturity. We were like 20, 21, when we went. He was silly in the beginning, I was silly. You grow up together and learn how to behave."

Olivia and Bradley's relationship has been subject to intense speculation in recent weeks, after she was pictured cosying up to the 36-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star Pete Wicks - whom she presents The Sunday Roast with Pete and Olivia on KISS Radio with - on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.

And days after flying back to the UK, Olivia denied that she and Bradley are on the cusp of a break-up.

She told The Sun newspaper: "If I had something to say, I’d be saying it on my own [Instagram] story.

"All the gossip and stuff - people message me and go, ‘Oh, have you seen this?’ And, I do, but I’m quite disconnected from that stuff."

And Olivia recently said her and Bradley's relationship is not perfect - just like anyone else's.

She told New! magazine: "Brad and I do have a lovely relationship, but I'm not perfect, he's not perfect.

"It's not the perfect relationship, but it's a good relationship. That's the thing that we all learn - there is no such thing as perfect."