Olivia Attwood had "a moment of pure panic" during sex with Bradley Dack.

Olivia Attwood suffered a 'moment of pure panic' while having sex with Bradley Dack

The 33-year-old reality star - who has been married to footballer Bradley, 31, since 2023 - revealed that she and her husband had been trying something new where she was tied up but it all went wrong.

Speaking on a Valentine's Day special of her 'So Wrong It's Right' podcast, she said: "There's things I don't want to do again.

"The other week or month on a random Tuesday, Brad tied my arms up with duct tape but we had a moment of pure panic when he couldn't find the end of it and my hands started to turn blue!"

Meanwhile, the former 'Love Island' star admitted that she thinks the idea of "planning" intimacy with a partner for the romantic February 14 holiday is a "weird" thing to do.

She said: "I think that's weird. There's something a bit...I don't know...Oh it's Valentine's Day so I'm gonna put on some crotchless knickers and just f****** go nuts?"

The 'Loose Women' star was joined by Bradley on the new edition of her podcast, and he also thought the idea was a "bit cringe" and he "wouldn't do" it either because he doesn't think the idea of planning it fits in with their relationship.

When Bradley asked Olivia if there was anything she had thought about trying in the bedroom, she quipped: "Less!"

Last year, the documentary host revealed that she likes to hold meetings with Bradley that are centred on "non-romantic stuff" such as finances and insurance.

She said: "Essentially, now I'm in an adult relationship, we have a house, we have dogs, but we have very busy work schedules, I like to schedule what I call "Relationship Boardroom. It's non-romantic stuff, like admin, bills, [organising] the summer holidays and who will look after the dogs.

"Do we need to update our insurance? It's so lame, I'm not going to pretend that it's not.

"So I'll text Brad to tell him and he'll get the minutes before the meeting.

"Whenever I tell him what is on the agenda and ask him if he wants to bring anything to the agenda, he never does."