Olivia Bowen has endured a "traumatic time" since giving birth to her baby girl.

Olivia and Alex Bowen recently welcomed their baby girl

The 31-year-old TV star and husband Alex, 34, recently welcomed their daughter Siena into the world, but Olivia came close to losing her own life after losing litres of blood during the traumatic birth.

She shared on Instagram: "Hi all you gorgeous lot.

"I wanted to pop on here and say a ginormous thank you for all your messages and love and wishes, it's truly been overwhelming I can't tell you how beautiful it is to receive such kind messages about our little family. [heart emoji]

"Secondly, I wanted to reassure you that I am doing OK and baby girl is OK, I know there have been some stories in the press online about my birth.

"The main thing is Siena and I are both recovering and are safe, it has been a bit of a traumatic time that I guess we are both just trying get through whilst in our little bubble. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Olivia promised to share more details about her experience when she feels ready to. However, she confessed that it's still "a little raw".

She added: "I love you all so much and will be back to myself soon. [stars and hearts emojis] (sic)"

In March, Olivia and Alex revealed that they were expecting twins. However, the couple lost one of their babies eight weeks into the pregnancy.

During an emotional appearance on Loose Women, Olivia shared: "We had that two week period we were looking at cars, looking at car seats, planning bedrooms ... and something happened called vanishing twin syndrome."

Olivia and Alex were both devastated when they lost one of their babies. Olivia also revealed that she had "no symptoms" to warn her that something was wrong.

The former Love Island star - who has been married to Alex since 2018 - explained: "One of the babies just basically didn't have a heartbeat but I'd had no symptoms, no pain, no bleeding to tell me that was what we were walking into.

"We were floored - we were expecting to have these two little babies."